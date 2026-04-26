Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday participated in the 18th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru.

The race is a World Athletics Gold Label Race and is promoted by Procam International.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Speaking to the media following the run, Abdullah lauded the ProCamp, Karnataka and Bengaluru administration for the "excellent" arrangements.

He said that during the run, which he described as tough due to the humidity, he met with people from different parts of the country, as well as foreign participants.

Also Read | Birthday Bash Turns Into Bloodshed: 3 Dead in Bulandshahr After Cake-Smearing Dispute.

"It was a tough run. I started a bit too fast, and then the humidity of Bengaluru caught up with me. But the crowds were amazing. I've run in other cities as well, but the passion and the support that I saw from the crowds here in Bengaluru was absolutely amazing. It really gives us a lot of energy. And the arrangements, particularly from ProCamp and the administration of Karnataka and the Bengaluru City administration, are really superb. Excellent event," he said.

"It's great to see not just the enthusiasm within Bengaluru, but this is a world-class event. So people come from all corners. I mean, look at me. I've come all the way from Jammu and Kashmir. People come from other corners of the country. I met people who'd come from the Northeast, and then so many foreign participants. It's a great event for the city," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that he was enticed by the support and enthusiasm of the crowd, calling it a great feeling.

"As I said, I think the biggest thing I take back from here is the support and the enthusiasm of the crowd. People coming out early in the morning on Sunday just to cheer was a great feeling," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA NA Harris, who also attended the event, expressed pride in the event and appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir CM for his participation, noting him as an inspiration for the youth.

"It's a great pride for Karnataka, Bengaluru and it's a great moment for Karnataka people to conduct this TCS World 10K. It's a great moment and it actually inspires a lot of people to be healthier, and people are getting ready for this event. It's really a good thing, and it's happening in my constituency; it's happening in Bangalore city. It's a great pride for us... this is an inspiration for youngsters, especially Omar Abdullah, who participated in the marathon," he said.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru continues to be the premier 10 K distance running event in the world. Bringing together elite athletes and the larger running community, and creating a meaningful impact beyond sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)