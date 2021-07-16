By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Friday rejected the panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police for the cases linked to farmers' protest.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi cabinet here and it will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval.

The cabinet decided that the Delhi government's lawyers will be public prosecutors in court in cases related to the farmers' protest.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the government's proposal to appoint a panel of lawyers for the cases linked to farmers' protest, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said.

It said the LG had asked the government to approve in Cabinet the panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor had rejected a panel of lawyers chosen by Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet to represent it in cases related to the communal riots in northeast Delhi. (ANI)

