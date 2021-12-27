New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday morning was seen arriving at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital.

According to sources, he is also likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda today.

In November, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

