New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As the wedding season is about to commence, the recent capping by Delhi government on the guests from 200 to 50 has hit the catering business badly as many bookings are cancelled and it has adversely affected the revenue of the catering owners.

Only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on November 18 reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city.

Talking about the impact of the guest reduction in Delhi weddings on his tent and catering business, Jai Kumar said, "We are facing a huge impact. We were earlier taking 200 guests but now it is 50. Our labour charge is also increasing but we are following it due to guidelines for COVID-19 set by the Delhi government. We thought we will gain profits after lockdown but we are suffering from losses."

Kumar also highlighted that for managing 50 guests in the event despite calling 200 people, the organisers have given time slots to all so that crowd can maintain social distancing.

Another tent and wedding caterer Madan Gopal said, "We have a lot of problems and business is destroyed. Our expenses are not getting fulfilled. What will we get from 50 plates of catering and what will we give to our labourers?"

Gopal remarked that many clients have cancelled the booking but they have to follow the COVID norms issued by the Delhi government.

"Many people are heading towards Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Government should think about this. After lockdown, we are trying to manage the situation but with this capping, we are getting stuck," he added.

The order was issued after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairman, approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend any marriage function.

Earlier, Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons. (ANI)

