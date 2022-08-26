New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Branch Sales Manager of ICICI Bank and another person for demanding and accepting bribes in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Sonu Shikarwar, Branch Sales Manager with ICICI Bank at Bhuteshwar Branch in Mathura and Rishav Kumar, Sales Executive (an outsource Employee of ICICI Bank).

Also Read | Mumbai Police Receive Warning Message To Avoid ‘Somalia-Type’ Attack in India.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant had availed a home loan facility of Rs 10 lakh from the ICICI branch, Bhuteshwar wherein Bank had initially disbursed the first phase of a loan amount of Rs 3.04 lakh.

It was further alleged that the said Branch Sales Manager demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for further disbursement of the remaining loan amount and directed him to hand over the bribe to an outsourced employee working in the ICICI Branch as Sales Executive.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Name 36 in Charge Sheet.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe of Rs.50,000. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents Both the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Court in Ghaziabad and were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)