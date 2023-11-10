New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused in an ongoing investigation of a case and busted an illegal job racket allegedly operating in multiple States. It was alleged that the modus operandi of these accused was to approach desperate jobseekers who were preparing for examinations for the posts of various Central Government Departments, according to an official statement.

A case was registered against six accused and unidentified public servants and others.

As per the official statement, it was alleged that the organized syndicate consisting of private persons were taking a huge amount of money in the guise of processing fees/ security deposits from prospective job seekers in various Central Government departments and PSUs.

It was further alleged that there were layers of different accused who were operating in a manner that no prospective job seeker could approach the next level accused, for a refund of the alleged security deposit or for any kind of confirmation of the job.

It was also alleged that the accused developed a thorough system of issuing fake appointment letters, call letters for training at various centres and fake documentation of candidates at fake training centres. The accused adopted the practice of setting up fake training centres in different States for a set of job seekers and conducted subsequent training for job seekers with the motive of attempting to show the genuineness of their modus. The accused also used to call jobseekers to hand over appointment letters and training call letters at actual government premises to present a genuine set-up, the statement read.

Searches were conducted at nine places including at Patna, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mangalore and Dhanbad including two fake training centres at Sakinaka, Mumbai and one in Patna (Bihar) in which around 25 jobseekers were being imparted training after fake appointments for jobs, purportedly of various Central Government departments like FCI, Railways, GST, etc. During searches at the Sakinaka training centre, most of the job seekers were found to be from Karnataka and a few were from Maharashtra. Incriminating documents like fake call letters, fake appointment letters, and fake training dossiers of job seekers were recovered during the searches.

In Bangalore, an accomplice of an accused was found taking two prospective jobseekers inside the GST office purportedly for signing appointment letters as per modus operandi to show genuineness. In Mangalore, the main two kingpins (accused) were also found preparing to set up a new fake training centre for prospective job seekers.

All three were nabbed.

As per the official statement, it was further alleged that for the past two years, the accused had been running a fake job racket and duped crores of rupees from jobseekers. It was also alleged that the accused had conducted fake training of jobseekers at Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Patna and Buxer (Bihar) and Bangalore (Karnataka).

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. (ANI)

