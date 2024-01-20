New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended 13 sanitation workers in the Narela and Sadar Paharganj zones for allegedly making false outstanding payment claims in court and obtaining fraudulent financial payments from the department.

According to an official press release, "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended 13 sanitation workers working in Narela zone and Sadar Paharganj zone for going to court more than once for the same pending arrears and getting the due amount."

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, "Due to payment of the same amount more than once, the corporation has to suffer financial loss. Payment of the same amount more than once can be considered an attempt to cheat the department. Hence, employees should not take such steps."

It has come to the attention of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that some sanitation workers approached the Labour Court even after receiving their dues.

After the payment order is passed by the Labour Court, the bank debits the outstanding amount from the corporation's account and deposits it into the account of the sanitation worker.

Likewise, sanitation workers get payment more than once by passing orders from the court for the same outstanding amount, due to which the corporation has to suffer financial losses.

After preliminary investigation by MCD, some cases have been detected in the Narela and Sadar Paharganj zones, due to which all those sanitation workers have been suspended.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi warns employees not to approach the court again and again for the same amount; otherwise, strict punitive and legal action will be taken by the corporation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is also investigating other such cases. Immediate action will also be taken to suspend other employees who commit such fraud. (ANI)

