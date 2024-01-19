Majuli, January 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donned a mask of 'Bajrang Bali' and held a 'gada' (mace) in his hand to pose with a few artists amid the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday. At the request of the people, he became a part of a cultural program during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli and wore the mask of 'Bajrang Bali' and held a mace in his hand.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress posted images on X showing the Congress MP posing with a few people wearing the same 'Bajrang Bali' masks. "Jai Bajrangbali! May His blessings be always on our beloved motherland. Rahul Gandhi Ji promoting the traditional art of mask making, celebrating neo-vaishnavite culture of Majuli, celebrating #UnityInDiversity," the post read. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Participates in Cultural Program in Majuli, Dons 'Bajrang Bali' Mask and Holds Mace (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Dons Hanuman Mask

#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became a part of a cultural program during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. At the request of the people, he wore the mask of 'Bajrang Bali' and held a mace in his hand.… pic.twitter.com/zK54d1BLdc — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took a boat ride to visit Auniati Satra and expressed his happiness after the visit. "Today, took a boat trip down the Brahmaputra River in Assam to visit Sri Sri Auniati Satra. Culturally rich, the land of Shankar Dev Ji, Assam, teaches us the life philosophy of taking everyone along. It felt satisfying to get the opportunity to know and understand such a great culture so closely," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Terming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country", the Congress leader said the Assam CM can give guidance to other Chief Ministers of the BJP on how to carry out corruption in their respective states. The Auniati Satra was established in Majuli in 1653 AD by Ahom King Sutamla (1648-1663 AD). He was given the name Jayaddhwaj Singha after he adopted the Hindu religion (Vaishnava) from the first Satradhikar of Auniati Satra Sri Sri Niranjan Deva. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Meets Bikers on Way to Yatra in Nagaland’s Mokokchung (Watch Video).

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra the highlight of the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "The Sri Sri Auniati Satra was established in 1663 in Majuli. It is a very important part of our country's wonderfully diverse cultural and religious history. Lord Krishna is worshipped as Govinda, with the original idol having been brought from the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri. Similar places of worship for this sampradaya exist at Nathdwara, Dwarka and Manipur. The half an hour visit there has undoubtedly been the highlight of the 6th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Jairam Ramesh said.The Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rolled into Assam on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)