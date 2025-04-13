New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Delhi government has launched a coordinated effort to tackle waterlogging across the national capital, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issuing a directive to address the issue in 445 identified areas within the next 15 days.

Delhi Cabinet Minister and Vice President of BJP Delhi Pradesh, Kapil Mishra made the announcement via the social media platform X, stating that relevant departments have been instructed to take immediate action.

"Delhi will get relief from waterlogging! The Chief Minister @gupta_rekha has given instructions to resolve the issue of waterlogging in 445 identified areas of Delhi within 15 days. PWD, I&FC and MCD officials to work together to ensure Delhi is free from waterlogging in upcoming monsoon," the minister posted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon in Delhi on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said, "A wonderful walkathon was organized by the Delhi government on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti, and hundreds of children participated in this. In today's time, he should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. The Delhi government is fully committed to walking the path shown by Babasaheb, following the principles he laid down, and providing rightful education, health, and equality to the people. No one can do what he did for the citizens of the country... We have made a scheme under which every child will read about him and remember him..."

The Delhi CM also slammed previous governments for politicizing Babasaheb Ambedkar by linking him to a specific caste.

"Previous governments wanted to do politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar and link him to a classified caste, but he was a hero not just for a classified caste, but for the whole world... Ask the opposition leader if they are present in India to celebrate Babasaheb's birth anniversary," she added. (ANI)

