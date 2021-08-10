New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officials concerned to complete projects in unauthorised colonies within the stipulated time and ensured them that adequate funds will be provided to maintain the quality of work, according to an official statement.

At a review meeting on development projects such as the construction of roads and drains in unauthorised colonies, officials explained the status of their project works and gave presentations with specific details of their projects in each assembly constituency.

Also Read | Mumbai-Nagpur Twin-Tunnel: Longest Tunnel at Igatpuri in Nashik To Be Ready by September 2021.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain along with officials of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

"All officers should get their projects completed within the stipulated time so that the residents can get these necessities as soon as possible. Adequate funds will be provided to maintain the speed and quality of work, the finance department will disburse the required amount,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Conduct a Lifesaving Heart Surgery on Two-Day Old Baby.

According to the statement, officials of the F&IC department said 441 works have been completed while 153 are in their final stages. Development works in 172 out of 352 colonies have been completed by the DSIIDC and 69 works are in progress.

It said the chief minister encouraged all officers to present their data so that everyone can be made aware of the ground reality and the project works can be streamlined.

The I&FC department has unauthorised colonies in 47 assembly constituencies under its purview where a total of 784 unauthorised colonies have been earmarked.

"Out of these, road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project work and 737 works have been taken up as of date in 535 unauthorised colonies. As many as 441 projects have been completed and the rest are under progress," it said.

The department also laid out an intricate timeline for all their ongoing projects.

"Fifty projects will be completed by September 2021 and 187 by December 2021 while 49 by March 2022. Of all the ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control department, 153 works are 76 per cent to 99 per cent complete while 48 projects are 51 per cent to 75 per cent complete," the statement said.

Officials of I&FC department said that they have completed 459 projects while 278 are under construction.

"As many as 18,340 roads totalling a length of 1845.73 kilometres are being built by the department, of which 15,638 roads totalling 1542.43 kilometres have been built while 2,702 roads totalling 303.19 kilometres are under construction," the statement said.

"Works of 30,606 drains were taken up by the department totalling 3052.41 kilometres of which 27,576 drains of 2661.23 kilometres have been completed and 3,030 are under construction for a total of 391.18 kilometre length," it added.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department informed that development works in various colonies in Narela, Burari, Timarpur, Badli, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Uttam Nagar, Patel Nagar, Najafgarh, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Gokulpur, Mustafabad, Seemapuri were underway and nearing completion.

All development work has been completed at colonies in Model Town, Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Mehrauli, Seemapuri, Rohtash Nagar and Ghonda, the statement said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department also informed the chief minister that the work of laying pipelines is underway in Narela, Burari, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri, Matiala, Mehrauli, Sultanpur Majra, Ambedkar Nagar, Tughlakabad, Greater Kailash among others.

The DSIIDC is involved in constructing roads and rainwater drains in unauthorised colonies as well.

DSIIDC officials apprised the chief minister that in March-2016, DSIIDC was authorised by the Delhi government to carry out development works in all 1,797 unauthorised colonies.

However, in 2017 and 2018 the Delhi government transferred the responsibility of carrying out development work in most of the assembly constituencies to the I&FC department.

The DSIIDC is carrying out development works only in 11 assembly constituencies -- Chhatarpur, Deoli, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka, Palam, Janakpuri, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Rohini and Delhi Cantonment.

Apart from this, some colonies in Kirari, Vikaspuri, Gokulpur and Bawana Assembly constituencies have been handed over to the DSIIDC for doing development work, the statement said.

"The DSIIDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking development works in 352 unauthorised colonies. Out of this, construction of road and rainwater drain has been completed in 172 colonies. The work is in progress in 69 colonies and funds have been relaeased for proposed work in 111 colonies,” the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)