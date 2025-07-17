New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approving an order that requires elected ministers and MLAs to seek clearance from the Chief Secretary before meeting District Magistrates (DMs).

Calling it an "absurd move" that reflects "deep dysfunction" within the Delhi government, Bharadwaj said the order is an insult to the democratic mandate and shows that coordination has broken down inside the BJP-led Cabinet.

"In an absurd move that signals deep dysfunction within the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved an official order requiring even elected ministers and MLAs to get clearance from the Chief Secretary before meeting District Magistrates. Calling it an insult to democratic mandate and a clear sign of collapsed coordination, AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the order as bizarre and proof that all is not well inside the BJP government's Cabinet," an AAP statement citing Bharadwaj said.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, "The Revenue Department is one of the key departments of the Delhi government, and its minister is none other than Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. With her approval, her department has issued a bizarre order stating that even if a minister wants to call a District Magistrate (DM) for a meeting, they must first seek permission from the Chief Secretary."

Highlighting the language used in the order, the former Delhi Health Minister said, "The wording of this order is highly objectionable, especially when referring to elected representatives. It states, 'Calling of DMs, ADMs (Additional District Magistrate), and SDMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) by various Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs for meetings and field inspections.' The next paragraph reads, 'In some instances, Revenue Department officers such as DMs, ADMs, SDMs are being called by Hon'ble Ministers or even MLAs for their meetings and asked to accompany them for inspections.'"

He questioned, "What does 'even MLAs' mean? Are MLAs some random people roaming around? They are elected by lakhs of people. If MLAs aren't supposed to call DMs, ADMs, or SDMs for meetings or inspections, then whom are they supposed to call?"

Raising further concerns, Bharadwaj said, "Some newspapers have even written that this order is meant to clip the wings of the government's own ministers and MLAs. What exactly is happening inside this government? In a cabinet of just six ministers and one Chief Minister, such orders raise serious questions."

He added, "Couldn't the Chief Minister have simply told her ministers not to summon DMs unnecessarily? It's a matter involving just six people -- they could have sorted it among themselves. Why was this order needed? Does the Chief Minister believe her ministers are calling DMs without valid reasons? Even ministers would only call them when required. Why would any minister or MLA summon a DM, ADM, or SDM without reason? They do so only when needed."

Bharadwaj said the order was a clear sign of internal problems within the government. "This entire order suggests that all is not well within the Delhi government. Issuing such an open insult to elected representatives through an official order is highly disrespectful. As per protocol, an MLA's rank is equivalent to that of the Chief Secretary, and a minister's protocol is above the Chief Secretary's. Now, if a minister -- who outranks the Chief Secretary -- has to seek his permission just to call a DM for a meeting, what is going on?"

Calling the order "strange and revealing," he said, "This bizarre order indicates a lack of coordination between the Chief Minister and her ministers. The mutual understanding and coordination that should exist within a government simply aren't there. It clearly points to something being wrong inside the Cabinet, between the ministers and the Chief Minister."

When asked for a possible reason behind the order, Bharadwaj responded, "The reason is simple -- there's a breakdown in coordination. The Chief Minister has no coordination with her ministers. Otherwise, she wouldn't have issued a written order directing them to seek the Chief Secretary's permission before calling DMs."

Confirming the Chief Minister's role, Bharadwaj added, "This order has been issued with the explicit approval of the Hon'ble Minister of Revenue -- and that is the Chief Minister herself. The last line of the order clearly states: 'This is with the approval of Hon'ble Minister Revenue.'" (ANI)

