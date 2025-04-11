New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Stressing the need to improve women's safety, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday instructed officials to take action for the overhaul of nearly 4,000 poorly-lit areas across the capital.

Officials said these "dark spots" are currently being cleaned and fitted with proper lighting, as they are seen as vulnerable zones, especially for women.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials, Gupta called for a city-wide overhaul focusing on key concerns related to public safety, transport and shelter infrastructure, with special emphasis on improving women's safety, an official statement said.

At the meeting, the officials highlighted 129 "mobile dark spots" -- areas with weak or no mobile network -- in the city, the statement said.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

In response, the chief minister directed the telecom companies and concerned departments to improve connectivity in those locations to ensure quick emergency response, it said.

As many as 233 congestion points have been identified across Delhi, which cause frequent traffic disruptions and affect public movement.

Of these, 123 fall under the Public Works Department (PWD). So far, 41 points have been cleared, with the chief minister setting a deadline to resolve all the remaining congestion issues by June, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)