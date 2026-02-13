New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 51 Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs at Fatehpur Beri Village in South Delhi on Friday, which brings the total number to 370 till now.

The CM also highlighted that massive multi-crore projects have been under implementation in South Delhi since last year, directly benefiting the people of the area.

Speaking to the media, the CM shared that the state government planned to build 1100 Arogya Mandirs in Delhi, a plan which is steadily progressing.

Expressing her delight over the 370 Ayushman Mandir inaugurated, she said, "I am happy that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandir have been functional in Delhi, and we will continue to increase this number... I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you and the people of Delhi."

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent electoral win in Kerala as a "symbol of change" that marks the arrival of a "fresh morning" for the region.

"The election of such a large number of BJP corporators in Kerala is a symbol of change. It is the arrival of that fresh morning which will usher in a major transformation in Kerala. The state of Kerala was trapped wherein there was no development, no opportunities for the public, and the state, which was suffering from violent politics, kept lagging behind," the CM said. Aligning with the national "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) vision, she expressed hope for a "Viksit Kerala" defined by dignity and security.

"I hope that with this new morning, there will be Viksit Kerala, there will be development, and there will be dignity and security. Together with Viksit Bharat, Viksit Kerala will emerge, and the BJP will be seen in a big role in the time to come," she stated.

This comes after Kerala's local body elections, where the BJP most notably secured power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

JP-led NDA won 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the LDF was reduced to 29 wards. (ANI)

