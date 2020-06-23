New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

He has also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur to inspect the area.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently cited a projected number of 5.5 lakh COVID positive cases in Delhi by the end of July.

He had stated that Delhi would require 80,000 beds by July end if the surge continues in the national capital and had also constituted two expert committees to forecast possible scenarios and requirements of medical infrastructure to contain the pandemic.

Apart from banquet halls, hotels, marriage halls and stadiums, the government is looking at additional options to ramp up the facilities.

Delhi has so far reported 62,655 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

