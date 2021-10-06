New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that on one side the government is celebrating 75 years of Independence while on the other, political leaders are being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

"On one side, the government is celebrating 75 years of Independence, on the other side, political leaders are being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. What's the reason behind it? PM ji, the country wants the accused to be arrested & the Union minister be removed from the post," he said in a tweet.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

