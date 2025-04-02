New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, announced that the Delhi government will celebrate Odisha Parv in the state to honor the Odia community residing in the city. The announcement was made during an event marking Odisha Diwas, where she emphasized 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' in line with PM Modi's principle.

"We have made a decision in line with PM Modi's principle of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. Delhi is a living example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', where people from every state come and settle here as one civilization and one culture. I am very happy to announce that the Delhi Government has decided that we will celebrate the Odisha Parva in Delhi for our Odia brothers and sisters," Gupta said during the event.

Highlighting Delhi's inclusive nature, the CM assured that her government is committed to providing an environment where the different communities can preserve their cultural identity while thriving in the city.

"We will provide an environment in which you can maintain the identity of your culture and live your life here with great ease, work for your generations and give them happiness and prosperity. This Government of Delhi, your government, will always stand by you and work for you," the CM said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi CM visited the Samaypur Badli area to inspect the ongoing road construction works, focusing on improving the city's infrastructure and emphasising the Delhi government's goal of making the entire ring road free of potholes before the onset of the monsoon season.

"The work of dense Bitumin is being carried out on both sides of the ring road in a project worth Rs 12.5 crores. The work of repairing the ring road is underway. A two-layered work is underway from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk so that in the coming times, potholes can be removed from the ring road. We have reached here for the inauguration of this work... We aim to make the entire ring road free of potholes before monsoon," Delhi CM told reporters. (ANI)

