New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday expressed grief over the tragic death of four family members and injury to one person due to a tree falling during a heavy storm and rain in Kharkhadi Nahar village, Najafgarh.

"The news of the tragic death of four members of a family and injury to one person due to the falling of a tree during a heavy storm and rain in Kharkhadi Nahar village, Najafgarh, is extremely distressing. I pay tribute to the departed souls and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to give the bereaved family the strength to bear this unbearable loss and grant the injured person a speedy recovery. The Delhi government stands with the victim's family in this difficult time. The district administration has been instructed to provide all necessary assistance immediately," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, Municipal Councillor of Najafgarh, Amit Kharkhari said, " This incident happened around 5 am...as per the instruction of the CM, we reached the spot and extended all the help possible. This family was staying here for several years. The children and mother have died, and the man is seriously injured and undergoing treatment..."

Earlier today, four people, including a woman and her three children, were killed and one injured when a neem tree fell on a tubewell room at a farm in Kharkhari Canal village, Dwarka, due to strong winds on Friday morning.

With the assistance of the police and fire brigade, they were rescued from the debris and taken to RTR Hospital in Jafferpur Kalan, where all four were pronounced dead.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti, 26, and her three children. The injured, Ajay, the husband of the deceased woman, sustained minor injuries, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding the collapse of a tubewell room.

Today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. (ANI)

