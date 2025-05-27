New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the process of delivering justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims truly began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, as she handed over appointment letters to the kin of those killed in the carnage.

Gupta said by distributing these appointment letters, the Delhi Government has not just provided jobs but also recognised the dignity and identity of thousands of families who had waited decades for justice. She called it a landmark step in the journey toward justice for the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots.

Also Read | 'BJP's Deliberate Attempt to Incite Communal Tension': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends INR 100 Crore Grant for Urdu Language.

“The 1984 riots remain a dark chapter in the history of India -- one that is impossible to forget. For those who lost loved ones, no compensation can ever be enough for their pain,” she noted.

The process of delivering justice to the riot victims and punishing the perpetrators truly began after Prime Minister Modi assumed power at the Centre, she said.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Country Set to Experience Above Normal Rainfall This Monsoon Season, Predicts IMD.

As she distributed appointment letters to 125 people, she said that it is akin to "justice walking into their lives after 40 years of silence and struggle".

"We cannot undo the past, but we can certainly improve their present,” she said.

Hitting out at previous governments, she said over the last four decades, the victims endured immense pain and hardship but were not provided meaningful assistance.

“Today, as we appoint 125 individuals, with 19 already having joined their duties, it is a moment of pride for all of us. This is more than a bureaucratic decision -- it is a restoration of rightful entitlements," she added.

Gupta said past governments had ignored the struggle of Kashmiri migrants but her government has already begun the disbursement of pending aid and grants to them.

She also highlighted that many families who lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic were not provided any compensation.

To address this, a special committee has been formed to identify such cases and provide financial support.

Recalling the contributions of those who were imprisoned during the Emergency, she said they were never honoured. "Our government has now decided that such defenders of democracy will receive the same respect as they do in other states.”

Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the appointments historic.

“This appointment is historic in itself, as the Delhi Government has even relaxed eligibility conditions to ensure justice is served.

"Today's process proves beyond doubt that while justice may be delayed, it is not always denied; it arrives, and it arrives with dignity," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)