New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held an important meeting with the city's Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday to discuss the 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025', a release said.

The objective of the meeting was to incorporate MPs' suggestions for Delhi's overall development and to accelerate the implementation of projects with the support of the central government.

Following the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta stated that 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025' is not just a financial document but a roadmap for a brighter future for every resident of Delhi.

"Our effort is to ensure that the upcoming budget fulfils commitments toward modern infrastructure, a clean environment, quality education, better healthcare facilities, and new employment opportunities. The government aims to position Delhi not just as a leading city in India but as a global metropolis where every citizen has access to the best opportunities and world-class infrastructure. In this direction, we held a meeting with Delhi's MPs today, who shared their views on various aspects of the 'Viksit Delhi Budget'," she said.

She further mentioned that discussions with MPs covered various key areas, including the swift completion of road, flyover, and metro expansion projects, joint efforts by the central and state governments to prevent water pollution under the Yamuna cleaning initiative, the expansion of green spaces and promotion of electric vehicles, modernization of new schools and government hospitals, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

As per the release, the discussion also focused on ensuring maximum benefits of central government schemes for Delhi.

Reaffirming her commitment to the development agenda, CM Gupta emphasised that making Delhi a developed and self-reliant city is the government's primary objective.

"With the active participation of MPs and support from the central government, we will achieve this goal at an accelerated pace. The Delhi government is fully committed to the holistic development of Delhi and its residents. All promises made in the manifesto will be fulfilled with utmost sincerity and dedication," she added. (ANI)

