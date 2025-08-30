New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the District Committee Chairman's Office at the District Magistrate's Office in the Alipur area of the capital city.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the aim of the state government is to foster an atmosphere of complete good governance in Delhi, and DM offices play a crucial role in achieving this.

CM Gupta asserted that the government's vision is to establish mini secretariats in each of the 11 districts, adding that the government plans to create boundaries in these districts equivalent to the 12 zones of the MCD, which will help streamline all works.

Chief Minister Gupta said, "...The government initiated the activation of all DM offices, which symbolise good governance. As soon as we came to power, we revived offices in all 11 districts. We provided the necessary staff, assistants, power, and financial support to the DMs, enforcing these requirements on all of them."

"Our vision is to establish our own mini secretariats in each of our 11 districts. In fact, we plan to create boundaries in these districts that are equivalent to 12 zones of MCD, ensuring that no boundary is disturbed during any kind of work. This will help streamline all work and ensure that all officers, regardless of their type, have a full understanding of their area and responsibilities. No one should be left out of performing their duties. In this way, we aim to foster an atmosphere of complete good governance in Delhi, with DM offices playing a crucial role in that..." she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, flagged off buses for college students under the 'U-Special' scheme.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said, "This U Special was closed for years, which neither the AAP government nor the Congress government cared about. I am happy that the BJP government, in its short tenure, has once again brought vibrancy to Delhi University, wherein students will be able to travel from home to university and vice versa through the U-Special."

"This will not only give Delhi University the same old respect and energy but will also provide clean air to Delhi's transport. I congratulate the students of Delhi University; they should use it," CM Gupta added. (ANI)

