New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in the Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital.

Addressing the public at the event, CM Gupta said, "Till now, we have been paying the liabilities of previous governments. The intention of our government is the welfare of the people. Work should be done in the interest of the people; no work should stop."

She further emphasised her administration's focus on transparency and integrity, stating, "It is the responsibility of the government to do every work with complete transparency and honesty, and we will fulfil it."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also criticised the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for neglecting the capital's infrastructure, particularly its firefighting systems, which she described as being left in a "dilapidated state."

"The firefighting systems under the previous government were in a dilapidated state in Delhi. Because of this, we were not able to provide the necessary solutions to people in the case of numerous tragedies," she said.

The Chief Minister, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, inspected the modern firefighting vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service at the Secretariat.

CM Gupta further expressed that Delhi should have the ability to deal with any fire incident as quickly as possible.

"Delhi should use the latest techniques to deal with any fire incident as quickly as possible. The Delhi government should have the ability to deal with any fire tragedy or incident," the Delhi CM said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also slammed AAP for ignoring Delhi's infrastructure.

"Under the leadership of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, we are continuously making efforts to make Delhi's infrastructure the best in the country. In the last 10 years, no serious efforts have been made to improve Delhi's infrastructure, particularly the modernisation of fire services," Sood said while talking with reporters at the Secretariat.

On the same day, the Delhi CM also accused the previous AAP government of doing nothing for the development of mandis in the national capital, instead making them hubs of corruption.

The Chief Minister said that her government will make a plan to modernise the mandis.

"The condition of all the mandis in Delhi is so bad that no work has been done in these mandis in the last 10-15 years," she told reporters after inspecting Azadpur Mandi in North Delhi. (ANI)

