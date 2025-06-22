New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the Sree Jagannath Rath Yatra held at Kamla Nagar on Sunday, where she joined thousands of devotees in the sacred tradition of pulling the chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

The event, organised by Geeta Bhawan and Panchayati Bhawan, saw a large number of devotees from across Delhi, all gathered to celebrate this age-old spiritual tradition with enthusiasm and community involvement.

Speaking to the media at the event, CM Rekha Gupta expressed her joy, saying, "Today, Geeta Bhawan and Panchayati Bhawan in Kamla Nagar have organised a very beautiful Jagannath Yatra. Thousands of devotees participate in it...I congratulate the people of Delhi on the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath continue on Delhi and the country."

In a post on X, the Delhi CM wrote, "Millions of salutations to the feet of Lord Shri Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Mother Subhadra ji. By participating in the holy Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji organised in Kamala Nagar, Delhi, the mind and soul experienced amazing peace, energy and joy. Pulling the chariot is not just a religious ritual, but a divine medium of serving the Lord and social welfare, which leads us towards spiritual purity and the path of true duty. This supernatural Rath Yatra is a symbol of India's cultural unity, social harmony and the unique power of eternal traditions. I pray to Almighty God to give all of us the strength and determination to move forward on the path of restraint, service and nation building."

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a Special Olympic Day Run event and expressed her pride in participating and her vision for India's future in sports."I'm very happy that thousands of people from Delhi participated in this organised Olympic run," she said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is constantly moving towards better sportspeople, better infrastructure and better facilities. Delhi is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. We want to get the privilege to host the Olympics. We will develop good infrastructure, and many sportspeople from every village, from every state, are getting good facilities from the central government," she said.

In a vibrant celebration of athleticism, unity, and the Olympic spirit, a Special Olympic Day Run was organised in Delhi as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global campaign 'Let's Move'.

The event drew participation from thousands of Delhiites, turning the capital into a lively hub of sporting enthusiasm. (ANI)

