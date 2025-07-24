New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In a landmark step to modernise and strengthen Delhi's public healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday digitally inaugurated three major healthcare initiatives the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), 34 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and 8 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs).

Addressing the event at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said that the digitisation of hospitals reflects the Capital's progress and commitment to quality healthcare. She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that the Central Government's financial support has enabled Delhi to enhance its health infrastructure. "The people of the national capital will now benefit from a modern healthcare system that will ensure they receive timely and efficient treatment," she said.

The event was attended by Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Health Department.

CM Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and technology-driven health system that delivers high-quality care to every citizen. "Just a month ago, we inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and today, 34 more are being launched. These centres will soon be dedicated to the public by MLAs in their respective constituencies," she added.

Highlighting the city's shift towards digital healthcare, the Chief Minister stated that over 93 lakh ABHA IDs (Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs) have been created, providing every resident with a digital health card. "This card will allow citizens to access medical services in any hospital, anywhere, based on their medical history, a major achievement for the Delhi Government," she noted.

CM Gupta also formally launched the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. "Patients can now book OPD appointments, access lab and radiology reports, view medical records, billing, and administrative details all through a single digital platform. Appointments can be scheduled from home, eliminating long queues. Once a patient presents their health card, treatment can begin immediately. This is true progress," she said.

The Chief Minister further noted that corruption in medicine procurement has been effectively eliminated. "All purchases are now processed digitally. We addressed the issue of overpriced medicines earlier by opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras. To strengthen healthcare delivery, we have also initiated a permanent recruitment process. More than 1,350 nursing positions that had remained vacant for over a decade have now been filled," she added.

CM Gupta emphasised the role of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as primary health centres, offering multiple lab tests and essential services. "Our goal is to open 15 such Mandirs in every constituency. These centres will be the lifeline of the community," she said.

She also mentioned the government's vision for a three-tier healthcare model, covering primary, general, and super-speciality care. "The systems launched today are a major step in that direction," she concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh called the launch a milestone in Delhi's healthcare journey. "With the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, Delhi has received three significant healthcare initiatives, all aimed at one vision, 'Healthy Delhi, Prosperous Delhi.'"

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that affordable, accessible, and world-class healthcare services reach every citizen, without discrimination.

Singh announced that the government plans to establish 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Delhi, ensuring primary health services reach every locality and colony.

Quoting a popular saying, he added, "When the resolve is genuine, results surely follow." He praised the citizens of Delhi for electing a government led by a Chief Minister who "personally steps out to monitor development work on the ground." He stated that cabinet members are also working at the grassroots level to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of basic services. "This is not a government of advertisements, it is a government of action," he declared.

Singh expressed confidence that this is only the beginning. "In the days to come, Delhi's healthcare system will become a model for the entire country. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we are working to restore and elevate Delhi's rich legacy," he concluded. (ANI)

