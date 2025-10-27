New Delhi, October 27: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday performed 'sandhya arghya' as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations at a ghat in Sonia Vihar and asked "Chhathi Maiya" to bless the people of India. While talking to the media, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government has fulfilled the promises made to the residents of Delhi. She said, "Delhi has regained its grandeur after years, and the joy that my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal in lakhs enjoyed while offering Arghya to Lord Surya Narayan on the banks of the Yamuna, the satisfaction on their faces is no less than a blessing for our government. I pray to Chhathi Maiya that her blessings remain upon all the people of India and the residents of Delhi..."

She highlighted the preparation made on the Yamuna ghat for the Chhat puja and added, "Ghats were prepared in thousands, and the entire Yamuna bank was also decorated and adorned... The public will be able to share their experiences much more effectively... I am happy that we have fulfilled the responsibility of our government."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs ‘Sandhya Arghya’ As Part of Chhath Puja Celebrations

महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। आज सोनिया विहार में यमुना तट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करते हुए यही कामना की है कि हर दिल्लीवासी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उन्नति का प्रकाश सदा बना रहे। यह पर्व केवल आस्था का नहीं, बल्कि उस अनुशासन, श्रद्धा और… pic.twitter.com/ROjwEs2ov6 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 27, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, "Delhi has regained its grandeur after years, and the joy that my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal in lakhs enjoyed while offering Arghya to Lord Surya Narayan on the banks of the Yamuna, the satisfaction on their faces is no… https://t.co/ZsmQJcqnP2 pic.twitter.com/RxTlMbgYx5 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity, and success to people across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique." "May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people on the occasion, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya). The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

