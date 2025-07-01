New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested him to rename the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station.

CM Gupta wrote, "I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

She mentioned that Maharaja Agrasen is regarded as a symbol of social justice and welfare, and has played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

She mentioned that Maharaja Agrasen is regarded as a symbol of social justice and welfare, and has played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi.

"Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. His countless followers and descendants continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi's economic and cultural landscape," she wrote.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Rises 42 Paise to 85.34 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

Calling it a fitting tribute to the Maharaja Agrasen, she added, "Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem. I would be truly grateful for your personal intervention in facilitating favourable and expeditious consideration of this proposal by your esteemed Ministry."

According to the website of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, the Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi, that is, the Delhi Junction Railway Station, was built like a fort, with two opposite sides, namely Kashmere Gate and Chandni Chowk. The two localities are linked by an elevated pedestrian bridge called Kodiya Pul.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has rolled out a 45-point action plan aimed at enhancing the capital's water infrastructure, upgrading sewerage networks, increasing transparency in tanker services, and rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna River. The comprehensive plan, backed by a budget of Rs 9,000 crore, is targeted for completion by next year, a senior official confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)