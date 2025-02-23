New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The newly-elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday took blessings of Jaint Saint Pujya Shri Charukirti Panditacharyavarya Bhadarak Mahaswamy ji at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

Congratulations and greetings have poured in from various quarters since Rekha Gupta took charge as CM, leading the party in the governance of the national capital after the party marked a historic comeback to Delhi after 27 years.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of BJP is set to hold a meeting today for the first assembly session, which will commence on February 24.

CM Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet ministers and party MLAs, will attend the meeting.

On the first day of the Delhi assembly session, the Chief Minister will move a motion to elect BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as the speaker of the legislative assembly. According to List of Business, the motion will be seconded by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely as the pro-term speaker.

The election of the legislative assembly speaker will likely be held at 2:00 PM, while the newly elected MLAs will participate in the oath-taking ceremony at 11:00 in the morning.

According to the Delhi assembly bulletin, LG Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, after which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later in the day, the assembly will be open for motion of thanks at LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks on LG's address will commence at 11:00 AM, after which the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi assembly will be elected.

"Notice of motion for the election of the speaker can be given up to Saturday, February 22, 2025, before noon to the secretary, legislative assembly," the bulletin read. (ANI)

