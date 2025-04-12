New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday urged citizens to stop throwing food, especially roti, on the roads.

She recently witnessed a man tossing bread from his car, presumably to feed a cow, and intervened, explaining that this act not only endangers animal lives but also compromises road safety.

Taking to the social media platform X, she emphasized that roti holds cultural and spiritual significance, and disrespecting it by throwing it on roads is unacceptable.

Gupta suggested feeding animals at designated places like gaushalas, promoting responsible behavior. Gupta appealed to Delhi residents to refrain from throwing food on roads and instead feed animals lovingly but responsibly.

"While traveling in the capital today, I saw a man throw bread from his car onto the road - presumably to feed a cow. I stopped the car and requested the man to please not do it again. Roti is not just food for us, it is a symbol of our culture, faith and respect. Throwing roti on the road forces cows and other animals to come there to eat, which not only endangers their lives but also endangers the safety of people and vehicles walking on the road. Food should not be disrespected. If you want to feed animals, please do so at a Gaushala or a designated place. This is a sign of our sensitivity, responsibility and values," she wrote on X.

Gupta also asked all Delhiites to avoid throwing roti or any food on the roads, encouraging them to feed animals with care while maintaining road safety.

"I appeal to all Delhiites: Do not throw roti or any food on the road. Feed animals lovingly but responsibly. Respect your culture and keep your roads safe. #RoadSafety," she added in the post.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Dham, Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh on Saturday.

"All over the country, people are excited and celebrating Hanuman Jayanti.

From Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti, the people are organising events. I am fortunate that today, as Chief Minister of Delhi, I stand with you in your happiness and sorrow and Baba's (Hanumanji) grace. Together, we have to make Delhi a better city. We will continue to do this work. With the blessings of Narendra Modi ji, Delhi will move forward. My best congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," Rekha Gupta told reporters. (ANI)

