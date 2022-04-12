New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women has busted a sex racked being allegedly run inside a massage spa centre in the Azadpur area of Delhi, informed the commission on Tuesday.

"On April 11 the Commission received a complaint on its 181 Women Helpline regarding a sex racket being run inside a massage parlour and attempt of rape with a 27-year-old lady therein," reads the official letter the commission sent to Adarsh Nagar police station.

On receiving the said complaint, the commission officials along with Delhi Police raided the place and rescued a lady.

"The lady informed the Commission that she went to a parlour in search of employment. There she was given some intoxicant after which she started losing her senses. Thereafter she was taken inside a room where there was a nude couple. She also alleged that some person tried to rape her in that room," reads the official letter.

The Commission has sought information from Adarsh Nagar Police Station regarding the FIR, detailed action taken report in the matter, and details of the accused and victim by April 18. (ANI)

