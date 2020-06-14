Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar to Attend Meeting Called by Amit Shah on COVID-19 Situation in National Capital

New Delhi, June 14: Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said he would attend a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the city convened by Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday, and sought suggestions from the people that he would mention there.

Kumar said the Congress has been giving positive suggestions for tackling the "deteriorating" situation of pandemic in Delhi and will do so in the meeting with Shah.

"I have received information about the meeting from the home ministry. I will attend the meeting and people can give suggestions which I will place before the home minister of the country," Kumar said. The Home minister has called an all party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Monday. The Delhi units of BJP, AAP, Congress and BSP have been invited to attend the meeting.

Shah held several meetings on the coronavirus situation in Delhi on Sunday, first with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and others, and later with the mayors and top officials of municipal bodies.

The Delhi Congress chief expressed satisfaction that suggestions given by him in an all-party meeting on COVID-19 called by the Lt Governor were fulfilled.

Although the Lt Governor and now the Home minister have taken this initiative, but no such meeting has been called by the Delhi government, he said.

