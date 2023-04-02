New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Congress Seva Dal leader Rajkumari Gupta on Saturday offered her house in Delhi's Mangolpuri to the party's former president Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification from Lok Sabha and subsequent notice to vacate his official residence in the national capital after conviction by a Surat Court.

Rajkumari Gupta, women wing chief of Delhi Congress Seva Dal, has offered her four-storey house in Mangolpuri to Rahul Gandhi.

"I have four floors, our colony was established by Rahul's grandmother Indira Gandhi, BJP is trying to put wrong allegations against him and he has been disqualified and given an eviction notice. We can't tolerate this," Gupta told ANI.

Talking about the property, she said, "I have dedicated my 25-yard (Gaj) house to Rahul Gandhi and will go meet him at his residence so that he would accept it."

She also hit out at the BJP for attacking the Gandhi family and said that the present government will be evicted from the country in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

In his response to the LS Secretariat's officer who had signed the notice, Gandhi said, "Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane. As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Gandhi added in his letter to the notice.

Earlier, Congress's Telangana chief Revanth Reddy had invited the former Congress president to stay at his home.

"Rahul bhaiyya, Mera ghar Aapka ghar (My home is your home). I welcome you to my home. We are family, it is your home too," Reddy had tweeted.

Congress is running a social media campaign also with the hashtag #meragharrahulkaghar, it is yet to know where Rahul Gandhi will shift as several Congress leaders and MPs have expressed their willingness to provide accommodation to the former Congress party president.

But according to the Accommodation Rules for Members of Parliament, only family members of MPs could stay in the official residences. (ANI)

