New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide.

The former minister was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial in connection with the Geetika Sharma case.

Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note.

Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

