New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to expedite the investigation in a public property defacement case against AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the Police sought more time to interrogate him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal directed the investigation officer (IO) to expedite the investigation and to file a status report on the next date of hearing, December 3.

The investigation officer submitted before the court that former MLA Gulab Singh and Nitika Sharma have been interrogated. Arvind Kejriwal could not be interrogated as he is not in Delhi. Therefore, some more time is required to conclude the investigation.

On the last hearing on September 29, the court granted time to the IO to conclude the investigation.

On August 11, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) filed an FSL report of a CD in a case of public property defacement against former Kejriwal and two others.

Delhi police are investigating the case after registering an FIR pursuant to the order of the Rouse Avenue court.

An FIR has been registered in this case against the former Chief Minister, ex MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma after the court on March 11 directed the Delhi police to do so on a complaint in a matter related to defacement of public property in the Dwarka area in 2019. This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena.

On March 28, police had informed the court that they had registered the FIR as per the court's direction.

The court had said that the court is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed.

"Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," ACJM Mittal ordered on March 11. (ANI)

