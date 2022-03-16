New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A Delhi Court on Wednesday released on bail a Bengaluru man who was apprehended last month for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain admitted Shakti Dhar Reddy on bail subject to a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount while noting that the accused was not required any more for investigation.

The judge added that the accused has no criminal antecedents and has been in custody since February 16.

“Considering the nature of allegations, background of the accused and the fact that accused is in custody since February 16, 2022 and no more required for investigation, the accused/applicant Shakti Dhar Reddy is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of concerned Ld. MM/Duty MM till the disposal of this case,” the court said in its order.

On February 16, at around 7:30 AM, a red-colour SUV, being driven by the accused, had allegedly tried to enter through the gate of Doval's high-security central Delhi residence, triggering a minor security alarm.

The car was intercepted and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval's house, the officials had stated.

The officials had said that “when the man was asked some questions, he was not in a state of giving answers. He is mentally unsound”.

The NSA is secured under the top Z+ category of CISF commandos and Doval was present at the residence when the incident took place.

The accused was later handed over to the police and an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC and violation of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The accused sought bail from court on the ground that nobody was injured in the incident which happened because he lost control over his car.

The prosecution said the accused “appears to be a psycho” and was not required for further investigation.

