New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday rejected a plea moved by an alleged ISIS operative, Adnan Khan, seeking an order for the Delhi police to take down the press release and non-sharing of information to the media. The court rejected the plea as not maintainable.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shriya Agarwal dismissed the plea moved on behalf of Adnan Khan, a resident of Bhopal.

Also Read | Karnal Police Register Complaint Against Agents for Human Trafficking After 2 Haryana Men Brutally Tortured in Iran.

The court ordered, "The relief prayed for is injunctive in nature and can't be granted by this court in its jurisdiction. The application is dismissed."

Advocate M Huzaifa appeared for Adnan Khan. The court asked him, "Whether this court move this application? Do you want to press this application?"

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2025: CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings to Citizens, Says 'Let Us Make MP a Developed State'.

On another application seeking bail for the accused, counsel sought time to argue. The court listed the matter for arguments on November 6.

Delhi police filed a reply opposing the applications. Delhi police has opposed the bail plea in view of the seriousness of the allegations against the accused.

It is stated that section 113 (3) (Terrorist Act) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been invoked against the accused.

On Thursday, the court remanded two ISIS operatives, Adnan Khan and Adnan Khan, in judicial custody after police interrogation.

They have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police in an alleged terror Conspiracy case.

Adnan Khan (Delhi) was arrested on October 17. Adnan Khan (Bhopal) was arrested on October 19. The court had remanded them in police custody, which was further extended.

Investigate Officer (IO) had submitted that an alarm clock had been recovered from the Delhi residence of the accused Adnan. He has also taken the oath of ISIS.

After hearing the submissions, the court remanded the accused persons to judicial custody.

It is alleged that they were planning to target a mall in South Delhi. A public park was also on their target.

On October 24, It was submitted that Data from Mobile phones is also to be extracted. They are required to interrogate to identify and recover their various social media IDs. They were interrogated to know if any other persons were associated with them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)