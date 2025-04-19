New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday summoned Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd and its director in a money laundering case related to the allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand to the company allegedly through criminal activities.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal summoned the company and its director Ram Swaroop Rungta on June 2.

Also Read | Pune Cab Fare Hike: Ola, Uber and Rapido To Follow Government-Approved Meter Rates in Maharashtra From May 1; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The money laundering case stems from the allocation of a coal block namely North Dhadu Coal Block in Jharkhand to the accused company for its proposed sponge iron plant in the state allegedly through criminal activities.

"Having perused and considered the entire material, I am of the view that prima facie case for summoning is clearly made out for the offence under section 3 (money laundering) of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) punishable under section 4 of the said Act," the judge said.

Also Read | Southern Railway Unveils First AC EMU Service on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu Corridor.

He added, "Accordingly in the overall facts and circumstances of the case, I take cognisance of the offence under section 3 of PMLA punishable under section 4 of the said Act."

The judge, however, refused to summon the company's other director Ram Chandra Rungta, saying he played no role in the generation of proceeds of crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)