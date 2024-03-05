New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has taken cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) charge sheet in a case of MDMA drug haul from Belgium.

Earlier, CBI had recovered a drug haul of 3.6 kgs on acting on an Interpol reference and an accused was arrested in July 2023 from Prayagraj District of Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge (NDPS) Ekta Gauba Mann on Monday listed the matter for arguments on framing of charge against accused Mohit Jaiswal.

The matter has been listed on March 11 for further hearing. The accused is in custody since July 13, 2023. A copy of the charge sheet has been supplied to the accused.

According to the CBI, it seized two parcels containing the psychotropic substance MDMA from the Foreign Post Office, Kotla Road, New Delhi.

Thereafter a CBI case was registered on 06.07 2023 against Anil Kumar Yadav and unknown others U/s-8 r/w Sec 22, 23 and 29 of NDPS Act, 1985.

It is also stated that an Interpol reference (IR) dated 04.07.2023 from the Interpol Drug Unit Interpol was received at the National Crime Bureau (NCB) New Delhi regarding suspected drug parcels to India.

The said IR also contains the details of three parcels and their Receivers Arjun Gupta, Residence of Mumbai, Anil Kumar, residence of District Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh, Rohit Yadav, Residence of District Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

It was also informed that Interpol has received information that some suspected parcels containing illicit drugs have arrived in India and two out of the three parcels are at customs and one is in a collection point.

It is also stated that to secure the original psychotropic substance MDMA and to avoid any untoward incidence during the controlled delivery process, two dummy parcels were prepared and forwarded through the Foreign Post office to the destination address so that the receiver of these parcels may presume the dummy parcel as original. one containing psychotropic substance and the receiver could be apprehended red handed while receiving the parcels.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Mohit Jaiswal physically enquired about the parcels and made an attempt to take the delivery of the same at the Post office, Baraut, Prayagraj and ran away sensing the presence of the CBI team in the post office and absconded until he was arrested by CBI team on 13.07.2023.

During the investigation, CBI arrested Mohit Jaiswal resident of Baraut Uttar Pradesh on 13.07.2023 at Prayagraj as he was found connected with both the parcels containing more than 3.6 Kg approx. MDMA which is much more than the commercial quantity of 10 gm as decided by the Central Government.

It is also stated that another suspect Anil Kumar who is linked to accused Mohit Jaiswal also made the call from his mobile number to Postman to take the delivery and presently, he is still absconding.

This further clearly establishes the criminal role of accused Mohit Jaiswal and its direct connection with the parcel through which psychotropic substance ie. MDMA was delivered to Post Office Baraut from Belgium, the CBI had said while seeking judicial custody of Mohit Jaiswal. (ANI)

