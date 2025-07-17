New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Dwarka Court has recently remanded a man to 14 days' judicial custody for not furnishing a bail bond in a matter related to the alleged offence of land grabbing, etc. Before passing the order, the court waited till evening.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Saurabh Goyal on July 15 sent the accused, Kuldeep, to 14 days' custody till July 29.

Despite waiting since morning, the Bail bonds were not furnished by the accused, Kuldeep. He is thus taken into custody by this court. He is remanded to 14 days' judicial custody and will be produced on the date fixed. Rehnumai (Production) be done on 29.07.2025 through video conferencing," the court said in the order passed on July 15.

During the hearing, the accused, Kuldeep, along with other accused persons, was also punished with hands straight in the air until the court rose for contempt of court. Before that, the court waited for around 100 minutes.

The court said in the order that despite waiting and calling the matter twice from 10:00 AM till11:40 AM, the bail bonds were not furnished by the accused persons.

"For wasting the time of the court, which is in contempt of the order duly promulgated on the last date of hearing, the accused persons are hereby held guilty for contempt of court proceedings and are convicted for the offence U/s 228 IPC. They are directed to stand in the court till the rising of this court with their hands straight in the Air," JMFC Goyal ordered.

On the last hearing on June 5, 2025, all the accused persons were directed to furnish their bail bonds on the next date of hearing (July 15), failing which a cost of Rs 10,000 shall be imposed upon them.

This matter pertains to a complaint case filed by Harkesh Jain against the accused persons for the alleged offence of cheating.

This matter is at the pre-charge evidence stage. The court had taken cognisance of the offence on September 5, 2022. This complaint was filed in 2018.

However, the court had declined to give directions for the registration of an FIR by the Police Station Palam Village against the accused persons. The court had directed the complainant to lead evidence.

Accused Anand, Kuldeep and Rakesh were granted bail on January 20, 2025 and were directed to furnish of Personal bond and a Surety bond for Rs 20,000. At the time of the grant of bail Bonds werenot furnished. (ANI)

