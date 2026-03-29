New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Eastern Range-I of the Delhi Crime Branch has busted an inter-state stolen mobile phone racket operating from Yamuna Vihar, recovering 83 stolen devices that were being sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

Two accused were apprehended red-handed while allegedly packing the phones for dispatch. Preliminary investigations revealed the consignment was intended for illegal transport to Bangladesh through courier routes via West Bengal.

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Acting on specific inputs received on March 27, a Crime Branch team conducted a targeted operation at a rented premises in Yamuna Vihar. After verifying the intelligence, officials raided a house at B-42, Gali No. 13, near Momin Chowk.

Despite the sensitive location and risk of crowd mobilisation, the team carried out the operation professionally and reached the third floor, where the accused were operating. During the search, a sealed carton containing 83 stolen mobile phones of different brands was recovered.

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During interrogation, the accused revealed that the phones were sourced from a supplier identified only as "Danish."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)