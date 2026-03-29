South Waziristan [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Persistent mobile and internet outages in Lower South Waziristan have disrupted daily life for over two months, leaving residents struggling with communication breakdowns and growing economic and educational setbacks.

Users of major telecom services have complained of weak or completely unavailable signals, along with recurring internet shutdowns. The disruptions have affected a wide cross-section of society, including students, traders, journalists and small business owners who depend heavily on digital connectivity, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, residents from the Wazir tribe said that in areas like Wana and Birmal tehsils, mobile coverage has remained unreliable for weeks. Internet services have also been inconsistent, frequently going offline for extended durations. The worst-hit localities include Spin, Tanai, Azam Warsak, Ghowa Khowah, Dabkot, Sholam and Raghzai, where basic communication has become nearly impossible.

Locals describe the situation as unprecedented in a time when internet access is considered essential. Students have been particularly affected, as they are unable to attend online classes, submit assignments or access study materials, raising concerns about long-term academic losses. Meanwhile, traders and business owners report financial setbacks due to interrupted communication, stalled transactions and difficulties coordinating with clients and suppliers.

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Journalists in the region have also expressed alarm, noting that limited connectivity has hampered reporting and restricted the flow of information from already remote tribal areas. They argue that such outages further isolate communities that already face infrastructural challenges. Residents have urged the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to intervene immediately and restore services. They warn that continued disruptions could have lasting consequences for the region's economy and education sector, as highlighted by Dawn.

Despite repeated inquiries, authorities have not provided an official explanation for the outages or a timeline for resolution. This lack of clarity has intensified public frustration, with locals demanding urgent action. Community members have once again appealed to authorities to prioritise restoring reliable communication, stressing that connectivity is vital for reconnecting the region with the rest of the country, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)