New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): With the help of virtual reality games and videos, Delhi Customs is creating awareness among the public to deter smuggling at airports at their "GST & Customs Pavilion" at the 42nd India International Trade Fair with the theme of "CBIC-Uniting Markets, Bridging Borders".

The pavilion was inaugurated by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, CBIC, in the presence of V. Rama Mathew, Member (IT & Taxpayer Services), CBIC, Renu K. Jagdev, D.G, Taxpayer Services, and other senior officers.

The pavilion has six dedicated Helpdesks on GST, Customs, GSTN, ICEGATE and CBIC Mitra to help-guide the taxpayers and public regarding Rules/Processes and to address their issues on the spot.

In the pavilion, a Virtual Reality game and videos of various ways smugglers used to smuggle items have been put on display.

A senior official said that the entire pavilion has been digitalised. They are educating people especially youngsters who could help Customs about any suspicious activity inside the plane.

"With the help of technology and games, we are creating awareness among people to deter smugglers. We are getting good response from people," the official said.

Tashu, a visitor said "It was a great experience as she visited the pavilion and interacted with officers who helped them to solve her queries on GST as she was setting up her business. It was an enriching experience."

Besides showcasing the achievements and special initiatives of the GST and Customs Department in the field of tax administration, and taxpayers' facilitation and process automation on various digital screens, there is a special counter for the display of souvenirs of Dharohar (National Museum of Customs & GST, Goa).

There are several theme-based Expert Talk Sessions on various important topics of GST and customs. To engage and entertain the visitors, the GST & Customs Pavilion is also conducting several interesting events such as Nukkad Natak, Ventriloquist Shows, QUIZ Shows on GST and Customs, Children Activities etc.

A Special Counter has been set up to guide the youth about career opportunities in the Customs & GST Department. CBIC publications and brochures on various topics are also available for free circulation and download. (ANI)

