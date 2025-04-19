New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Cyber Crime Cell of South West Delhi Police has busted a high-tech scam involving a chilling new form of cybercrime Digital Arrest, where criminals impersonated government agencies, held a retired officer under virtual custody for three days, and defrauded him of Rs 48.5 lakhs.

Three accused have been arrested, and multiple shell companies with links to Chinese operators have been exposed. The accused had been using WhatsApp video calls to impersonate officials from the TRAI, CBI, Mumbai Police, and even the name of Supreme Court judges in a scam that included simulated virtual court proceedings, said the Delhi police.

On March 2, 2025, the victim, Baliram, a retired government officer, received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be "Deepak Sharma" from TRAI. The caller informed him of a money laundering case registered in Mumbai using his Aadhaar. Within minutes, the victim was connected to a supposed Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector and later to a fake CBI Chief and a forged Supreme Court judge -- all through continuous WhatsApp video calls.

For over 72 hours, the victim was kept under psychological surveillance, not allowed to contact anyone, and manipulated into liquidating his Fixed Deposits, PPF, and other savings. The money was transferred to accounts falsely claimed to be under Supreme Court supervision

Both were found to be shell companies, created with forged documents solely for receiving and laundering cybercrime proceeds. These entities held multiple current accounts across several banks.

According to the Delhi Police, technical tracking and money trail analysis revealed connections to 28 complaints across various states, logged on the NCRP portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Three smartphones and several incriminating documents were recovered during the operation.

The investigation has revealed a widespread racket with international connections, including Hong Kong-based IP addresses, and a well-organised network of account operators, tech handlers, and local recruiters. (ANI)

