New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Friday partnered with J-PAL South Asia to leverage the use of data and evidence in policymaking and creation of jobs, according to an official statement.

An MoU was signed between the DDC and Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia on Friday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and DDC Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said that the partnership is aimed at systematically leveraging high-quality administrative data to design, test and scale up policy solutions in key economic sectors for maximum impact.

"Creating jobs in conventional as well as new-age markets is the biggest priority of the Delhi government so that we can fulfil our vision of matching Singapore's economy by 2047,” Sisodia said in the statement.

He added that the partnership with J-PAL South Asia will be geared towards improving employment outcomes as well as increasing the participation of women in the labour force.

Jasmine Shah said that the AAP government has shown the political will to explore and incorporate best policy practices around the world and Delhi has emerged as the hub of innovation.

"The collaboration with J-PAL South Asia will go a long way in optimising policies to boost Delhi's social and economic growth by unlocking high-quality administrative data,” Shah said in the statement.

He said that J-PAL South Asia, under the guidance of the DDC, will work closely with the health and education departments to evaluate ways to increase child immunisation rates, reduce learning deficits and school dropouts in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He said that the government will also explore optimal ways to improve employment outcomes for young workers in Delhi by overhauling the services offered by 'Rozgar Bazaar', the government's flagship job portal.

The partnership will find better solutions to match job seekers with appropriate jobs and to provide career counselling services on the portal, the statement said.

It added that the partnership will also contribute data-based insights for Delhi's economic policy, especially in sectors such as small and medium enterprises, by drawing upon the findings from the research done by J-PAL's global network of world's leading economists.

"Delhi Government's commitment towards applying scientific evidence and data in policymaking makes them our natural partner,” Shobhini Mukerji, Executive Director, J-PAL South Asia, said in the statement.

