New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in the Civil Lines area on Thursday.

Searches started early this morning at 9 am at premises linked to him.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Enforcement Directorate Office and Rajghat Ahead of Delhi CM’s Questioning (Watch Videos).

This comes ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the ED today.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the ED headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Animals Stolen From Mumbai Zoo: Pythons, Monitor Lizards Worth Lakhs Go Missing From Marine Aqua Zoo in Dadar’s Shivaji Park Area; Case Registered.

Heavy security has also been deployed outside Rajghat, where Chief Minister Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 a.m. before leaving for the ED office.

ED has summoned CM Kejriwal to appear before them today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)