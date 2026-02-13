VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's leading real estate developers, reported a strong financial turnaround in the third quarter of FY26, marking a decisive return to profitability after two challenging quarters. The Company delivered robust performance across profitability, revenues, sales and execution, reflecting improving operating momentum and strengthening cash flows.

Profitability

In Q3FY26, Puravankara reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹58.48 crore, compared to a loss of ₹94 crore in Q3FY25, underscoring a sharp recovery driven by improved execution, project completions and operating discipline. This single quarter's performance has meaningfully offset a large part of the cumulative losses recorded in the previous two quarters, primarily due to handover delays in H1FY26 arising from regulatory transitions, including e-Khata implementation and by-law changes.

Commenting on the performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said: "The return to profitability in Q3 reflects the underlying strength of our business and the momentum we are building across execution, sales and cash flows. Improved realisations and timely project deliveries have translated into strong revenue growth and a meaningful recovery in profitability. The strong performance in Q3 has materially offset the impact of the earlier loss-making quarters, marking a clear inflection point in our earnings trajectory.

With healthy balance collections and surplus visibility from ongoing projects, we are well-positioned to support disciplined growth while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet. The expansion of our development pipeline reinforces our long-term growth visibility in high-demand urban micro-markets. Going forward, our focus remains on calibrated launches, execution-led delivery and consistent cash flow generation, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio expansion."

Revenue & Collections

Total revenue for Q3FY26 stood at ₹1,104 crore, up 231% YoY.

Customer collections increased 22% YoY to ₹1,140 crore, reflecting stronger cash conversion and improving operating efficiency. For 9MFY26, total project revenue stood at ₹2,305 crore, up 51% YoY, while customer collections rose 8% YoY to ₹3,045 crore. Operating cash inflows for the nine-month period stood at ₹3,504 crore, up 9% YoY which resulted in ₹755 crore cash operating surplus for 9M FY26.The company has been consistently generating cash operating surplus on Q-o-Q basis.

Sales & Pre-Sales Momentum

During Q3FY26, sales value grew 17% YoY, supported by sustained demand across key markets and healthy price realisations. For 9MFY26, sales volumes stood at 4.24 million sq. ft., with sales value of ₹3,859 crore, up 9% YoY, reflecting steady pre-sales momentum across the Company's residential portfolio.

Execution & Handovers

Execution momentum remained strong during the quarter, with 1,116 homes handed over covering 1.23 million sq. ft. Over the nine-month period, cumulative handovers stood at 2,446 homes aggregating 2.58 million sq. ft., reaffirming the Company's focus on timely delivery and customer commitments.

Portfolio Expansion & Future Pipeline

During 9MFY26, Puravankara continued to strengthen its development pipeline, adding over 12.7 million sq. ft. of potential developable area with an estimated gross development value of approximately ₹13,900 crore across key markets, including Bengaluru and Mumbai. These additions enhance long-term growth visibility and align with the Company's strategy of calibrated expansion in high-demand urban micro-markets.

