New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): An elderly woman died and her son was seriously injured after a sudden fire broke out at a flat in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Monday night, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Mahendra Kaur, aged 78 years, police informed further, adding that her son was in critical condition.

"The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

