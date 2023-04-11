Mumbai, April 11: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) announced the Class 8th examination result on Monday, April 10. Candidates who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 8th Examination can visit the official website at dietsrinagar.in to download and check their exam results.

This year, the JKBOSE Class 8th Exams were held from February 27 to March 10. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) declared the Class 8th exam results on the official website at dietsrinagar.in. The exams which were conducted during the March-April session were held in an offline mode.

Reportedly, the Class 8th exam results have been released in the form of a gazette on the official website of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Meanwhile, Click here to check the merit list of JKBOSE Class 8th Examination Result 2023.

Steps To Check JKBOSE Class 8th Result:

Visit the official website of DIET at dietsrinagar.in

Click on the "Gazette/ Result of class 8th DIET Srinagar - 2022-23" link on the homepage

A new page will open with a PDF document

Check your JKBOSE Class 8th Examination result

Take print for future reference

Speaking about the Class 8th Exam Results, the Joint Director of JKSCERT said, "The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with a total 169,564 candidates qualifying, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.6." Meanwhile, some reports said that the overall pass percentage is 98.52 percent. The female students scored a pass percentage of 99.05 percent while male students fared well at 98.01 percent.

