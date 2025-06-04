New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted NOC to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to renew his passport for 10 years. His passport expired in 2018.

Kejriwal is an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case; therefore, NOC is required to renew the passport.

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh granted NOC to Arvind Kejriwal to renew his passport per the rule. The central bureau opposed the plea and submitted that the norms followed in different Courts of CBI relating to such matters are that the renewal permission is granted for 5 years.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not file a formal reply but made only oral submissions to the effect that the passport renewal would not be granted for a complete 10 years.

On the other hand, counsel for the applicant submitted that the renewal permission be granted for a full 10 years as the applicant must, in any case, seek permission to travel abroad, which he shall seek as and when he requires.

Counsel for Arvind Kejriwal had earlier submitted that his passport had expired in 2018. He was using his official passport as the CM of Delhi. Now, he is seeking an NOC for the renewal of his passport.

He is seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years, his counsel said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the main case on Wednesday, the court directed the CBI to comply with the order passed on May 22, 2025.

The court also allowed the inspection of digital devices between 10 AM and 5 PM. The unreliable devices must be brought back after inspection. The matter was listed on July 25.

The court ordered that the CBI include all communications, notices issued, and other documents in the list of unrelied documents. The CBI has already filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets after the investigation its investigation. (ANI)

