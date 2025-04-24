New Delhi, April 24: A fire broke out at Bhagirath Palace Market in Chandni Chowk on Thursday afternoon, said officials. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), upon receiving information about the fire, eight tenders arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as yet. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out at Delhi's Kirti Nagar timber market. Ten fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze, said the official.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire broke out at a furniture unit in Kirti Nagar's Timber Market. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Shaheen Bagh Residential Building, No Casualties Reported (See Pics).

The fire call was received at approximately 12:22 PM, and 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. "No casualties have been reported so far," officials said. The fire was brought under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)