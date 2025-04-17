New Delhi, April 17: A fire broke out in a residential building in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital during the early hours of Thursday, according to the Fire Department. According to officials, eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control after the department received an emergency call in the early morning hours today.

The fire reportedly originated in domestic articles and engulfed 3 to 4 cars parked in the stilt parking area of the building. The building is a ground plus four-storey residential building with a stilt-level parking facility. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garage in Dwarka, 11 Cars Gutted.

Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi | A Fire broke out late in the night in a residential building in the Shaheen Bagh area. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the fire was doused. There has been no casualty. Three to four cars parked there are damaged. (Source - Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/dXg99amZys — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

