New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in an underconstruction Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building here on Janpath Road Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush 15 fire tenders, a DFS official said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings are part of the Central Vista project, under which ministries, departments and other offices of the central government will operate in 10 office buildings.

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said.

"We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm," he added. The fire damaged furniture, fixtures and fittings of a hall.

"The building was under construction and some labourers were present in the building," Assistant Divisional Officer Ravinder Singh said. They were taken out of the building as a safety measure, he said.

